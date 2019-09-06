LETTER: Litter in Peterborough ‘a disgrace’

Have your say

I couldn’t agree more with the letter last week about Broadway and the amount of litter in the street.

I personally think the whole city is a disgrace.

I live off Thorpe Road and that’s another area that doesn’t have enough litter pickers.

I have made some ground with the council about more regular cleaning, but it doesn’t last long!

I have lived in Manchester and London previously and considering how much larger ...with much greater population, those cities are spotless in comparison.

It’s pathetic a place the size of Peterborough doesn’t brush up its act!

Get the unemployed out doing clean ups to receive benefit!

Not surprised the city struggles with inward investment.

Jonathan Stockwell

Peterborough