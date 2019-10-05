LETTER: It’s wrong to move Peterborough Passport Office

Have your say

I’ve just read the Peterborough Telegraph article concerning the Peterborough Passport Office.

How idiotic to relocate such an important service, which is easily located by locals and strangers alike.

No one knows where these offices are..... mainly because Peterborians know that road as East Station Road.

So they should put that on all directions and letters.

Was the planning for this publicised? Or is Peterborough City Council doing things off its own back, like the beloved multi-storey car park?

Angela Abbott

via email