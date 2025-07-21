There are moments where you just have to call things out

Once again, the Government has talked a good game on investing in better trains, but when it came to putting money where it matters, we’ve been left off the list again.

This month they announced 50 rail and road upgrades worth £92 billion. Plenty to celebrate for the North and Midlands, but when it came to the East’s key rail ask, the congested Ely junction, where five rail lines go into one bottleneck, we’ve been overlooked.

Ely junction matters to Peterborough. If we sort this out, we can unlock faster, more frequent and reliable trains between Peterborough, Fenland towns, Ely and Cambridge. We can ease the pressure on our busy roads like the A1 and A47 by shifting freight off lorries and onto rail.

Paul Bristow

But for the East, this project has been another example of warm words from Whitehall, while others get the cash.

If you can sense a frustration here, then you’d be dead right. It’s not good enough, so this week, I’m writing to the Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander, making the case, once again, to fund Ely junction. I’ve asked every single MP across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, regardless of party, to join me.

Because we shouldn’t take this lying down.

The business case for this project is rock solid. It says for every £1 invested, nearly £5 is returned to the national economy. It's stronger than many of the projects that did get funding in the North and Midlands. And good luck to them – they also need investment, but why are we still waiting?

Fixing Ely unlocks huge improvements for us here in Peterborough. More capacity means more passenger trains to our local towns and further into East Anglia. That means better local services and real options for people living in our city, but also for those we welcome here for jobs, visits and tourism.

Getting more freight onto rail will help cut congestion, pollution and damage to the roads. We’re one of the biggest freight corridors in the country. Right now we’ve got rail’s equivalent of a country lane when we really need a motorway. Sorting Ely junction fixes that.

It will also mean making the most of the investment in Peterborough Station Quarter – the multi-million-pound revamp that I fought long and hard for as MP.

We’re transforming the station and it will make a big difference, so let’s have some joined up thinking and unlock those better connections - and more trains while we’re at it. Ely is a key bottleneck we have to clear.

And back to the point on economic value. Boosting our transport capacity means economic growth, it means jobs, investment and trade. Some of that value will be felt in Peterborough.

I’m not afraid to say that successive governments have failed us on this. But I’m also not giving up. Because Peterborough deserves better, and I know how much this matters to the people I serve.

If the Government is truly serious about the national renewal of the UK economy then it can’t take Peterborough and the East for granted.

So I say this to the government: if you really want to grow the economy, stop ignoring Peterborough. Get Ely funded.

And let’s get Peterborough, and the rest of Cambridgeshire, moving.