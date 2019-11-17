Joy at Peterborough turnout to remember the fall out - Reader Letter

May I please express my gratitude to the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough for supporting the many remembrance parades and services held across the whole county during the last weekend and on Monday, November 11.

I was particularly gratified to see people of many different faiths and communities and across a wide age range taking part in remembrance events.

There are people in our society who say that we should forget the wars of the past and move on; I disagree. If we forget the sacrifices of those generations who have gone before us then we are in danger of forgetting the terrible cost of war and that the freedom and security we enjoy today was bought at a high cost in human lives and suffering.

We do not remember just the dead of the two world wars of the 20th century but also those men and women who have given their lives in many other wars and conflicts in places such as Korea, The Falklands, The Balkans, Iraq, Afghanistan, Africa to mention but a few.

They all remind us that peace and freedom are not free and cannot be taken for granted.

For as long as our servicemen and women are called upon to defend our country and our people there will, inevitably be casualties.

We Will Remember Them!

To everyone who paused to remember this weekend - thank you!

Alan Scott

Chairman

Cambridgeshire County

The Royal British Legion

Chatteris