It’s not too late to re- discover your spark. What is the thing you’ve always wanted to do but haven’t done so far?

I’m getting to that age now where I say things like, ‘I remember when this was all fields’ and ‘What did I open the fridge for?’, writes columnist John Cooper. Time goes by quickly and in 30 years from now Zac Efron will mean as much to kids as Conway Twitty did to me back then.

As you get older three things happen. The first is that your memory starts going. I can’t remember the other two at the moment.

I’ve tried really hard lately to put into words why modern pop music is so rubbish. I’ve had to admit defeat. I just prefer the music of my era. I’m out of touch and I have made my peace with it.

I don’t understand the modern world. I know an 11-year-old who would, if allowed, spend all day watching someone in Australia play video games on YouTube. In South Korea, there’s a phenomenon called Mukbang where you pay to watch other people eat. Where will it all end? Watching someone in Abu Dhabi do the hoovering?

It’s not just the kids though, is it? Look at the trend of people watching people watching television (Gogglebox) and people watching people argue (all reality television I’ve ever seen).

Let’s get out in to the world and do things. Take a course, join a club or find a new hobby. Let’s encourage our kids to do the same!

Theatre, sport and music are all subjects being devalued and cut in schools. They encourage young people to be creative, take risks and make friends. To look out for each other.

As a teenager I was stuck in my little town until I joined a youth theatre. It broadened my horizons and I made new friends. Friends that read books, wore Doctor Martens and knew all the colours (in order) from that song in Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dream Coat.

Sport and creative arts are a lifeline to so many young people. Why not for older people too?

My mam retired this week and I’ll be nagging her to do more than a bit of gardening and the odd sudoku. It’s new ideas that create neural pathways and put a spring in your step.

We are all creative as children and gradually talk ourselves out of it. It’s not too late to re- discover your spark. What is the thing you’ve always wanted to do but haven’t done so far?

Could you start it up on Monday?

What does this have to do with being a therapist?

I find that people feel at their lowest ebb when they can’t imagine a solution to their problems.

Deep down you have all the resources you need to be successful, it’s just that you’re finding it hard to remember where you put them.

It’s my job to help you to become a creative thinker.

Creativity is problem solving. The more creative you are, the easier it is to change your life.

www.johncooperhypnosis.com