High note for Peterborough choristers - Reader letter

In September, the Peterborough Cathedral Old Choristers’ Association held its annual reunion.

One former chorister who attended the gathering was Colonel Christopher Menheneott, OBE, who had not been back to Peterborough since he left the choir in 1960.

He was delighted to see the Cathedral once again, and to meet up with several of his contemporaries.

Chris was keen to make contact with other ex-choristers of his time, all of whom have lost contact with the Cathedral, the Association and

The King’s School.

The names he remembered from the late 1950s were: Jonathan Collier, John Fricker, Richard Hale, John Hardy, James Hogan, David Holmes, Colin Purdy, Mark Purdy, Derek Pywell, Michael Rendle, Rodney Sharpe, Peter Steels, John Tanner and Nicholas Wigg.

Two others – Philip Doodson and Andrew Pell – are both believed to be still living in the Peterborough area.

I would be delighted to hear from anyone with any information about the above ex-choristers.

I can be contacted on 07734 510815 or timhurst-brown@outlook.com.

Tim Hurst-Brown,

Chairman of the Old Choristers’ Association