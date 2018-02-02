Heroes of Park Road deserve recognition

There’s no such thing as an immodest hero, although if Piers Morgan rescued someone from a burning building I’m sure that would be put to the test.

It’s no surprise that two men who saved a man from bleeding to death on a Peterborough street, have played down their actions.

The men, Dean Taylor and Marcin Goralski, sprang into action when a pedestrian was hit by a car on Park Road and suffered terrible injuries.

The ambulance service said without Dean and Marcin’s efforts the victim would have died.

You don’t need a vivid imagination to realise it must have been a horrible sight that faced Dean and Marcin after they heard the collision and went to the badly injured man’s aid.

But they kept calm, stemmed the flow of blood and comforted him until the emergency services arrived.

Dean said he “was just acting on instinct’’ while Marcin added: “I don’t think we were heroes. We were just doing our duty.’’

Maybe so, but I’m sure the victim and his family and friends have no doubt that they were heroes.

Hopefully, there will be some public recognition of the duo’s actions and what a fantastic thing to have on your CV: “I saved a man’s life.’’

Sadly in the same incident another less commendable side of human nature was displayed when others rather than going to help took out their mobile phones and started filming.

Most of us have probably wondered how we would react in a life or death situation. I hope if I was ever there I would act like a hero. Like Dean and Marcin.