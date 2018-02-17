Heritage Open Days in Peterborough - get involved

Ken Mehmed and David Jost - Peterborough Civic Society

The Heritage Open Days event in Peterborough last September involved 26 different historic or fascinating buildings opening for anyone to visit for free. It was part of a wider national celebration of England’s heritage and was most successful.

This year the Open Days event will be held from September 6-9. The Civic Society is again joining with Vivacity, the city council and the cathedral authorities to plan the programme. We want the occasion to be even more successful and seek more properties to be included. We are asking groups and individuals “Do you know of an interesting building whose owners might be willing to open up for a few hours in September so that visitors can admire the premises?”

The national Heritage Open Days organisation is under the auspices of the National Trust and offers all necessary insurance cover to participating owners. David Jost, local organiser for Peterborough Heritage Open Days, would love to hear suggestions for additional buildings to be added to this year’s event.