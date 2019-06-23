Help needed for autism study

I am seeking families and professionals working with young people and adults who have autism for a study.

It will be exploring the experiences of families and staff when supporting adolescents who have autism in decision-making when transitioning to adulthood.

For the study the young person/adult must have a diagnosis of autism; be attending secondary school or have finished education in the last 12 months; be a young person who is aged between 14-25 years of age.

This study aims to explore how young people can be supported in decision-making processes, help understand current professional practice and family experiences with the view to identifying good practice and areas which my require further improvement.

Please note all data will be used for the purpose of this study and all identifiable data will be anonymised. Data will be used and stored in accordance with GDPR regulations.

To participate, please email nb498@kent.ac.uk or contact 07471475056.

Nazreen Bibi