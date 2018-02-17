Help council to save water park

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr John Holdich:

You may have seen in the news this week, that the viability of a rapid transport system in Peterborough is going to be considered.

Last week the board of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority agreed to start work on a report to look into the possibility of a new metro system in Cambridge.

At this stage, all we will be doing is taking into account a number of factors, such as improving connections from one area of the city to another, and considering whether this system could potentially work in Peterborough.

It’s far too early for anyone to say what the outcome will be, but I think it is only right that we consider what sort of transport systems the city may need in years to come. Peterborough is the fourth fastest growing city in the country and you don’t need me to tell you that things are happening at quite a pace - we are expanding and we need to think about the consequences.

If you have visited cities which have trams, such as Nottingham, Manchester and Sheffield, then I’m sure you will agree that these systems, if implemented properly, can really enhance a city. We can’t promise that this will happen here, but we have to think ahead and see what options are available.

Also in the news recently, following on from the publication of our budget consultation, has been reaction over the future of Bretton Water Park. Let me re-emphasise that our proposal to close the site was an extremely difficult call for us, given that we all know what a well-valued and popular outdoor facility it is during the summer months.

Our financial position, in light of substantial cuts from central government, means that we have to consider making tough decisions.

However, we always take stock of public reaction and it was clear when we discussed this issue at last Friday’s Cabinet meeting, that there is currently much concern over the park’s future.

So we have now pledged to find a new provider to take over the running of the facility, which costs £18,000 a year to run, or look closely at a charging model to guarantee its long-term future.

We will do all we can to help keep the facility open, but I would also like to ask for your help - if you have any suggestions on how to turn this site into a commercially viable facility then please get in contact. Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, who is spearheading this, can be emailed at wayne.fitzgerald@peterborough.gov.uk. Please don’t forget that our budget consultation runs until March 5 and as stated, your views matter a great deal to us. Have your say by visiting www.peterborough.gov.uk

I am delighted to announce that a company set up to create employment opportunities for people with disabilities has been shortlisted for an industry award.

Westcombe Engineering is one of the nominees for the Manufacturer of the Year (under £25m) Award at this year’s Made in Central & East 2018.

The awards recognise manufacturing companies based in our region that have demonstrated success in innovation, product development and growth in domestic or overseas markets.

The company, which is based in Royce Road, Eastern Industry, is one the biggest success stories in the city in recent years, so it is little wonder that they are in the running. The awards ceremony takes place on March 22 and I’m sure they are in with a great chance of winning.

March 23 will see the sentencing of a Peterborough furniture company that used aggressive selling techniques on vulnerable elderly customers.

The directors of Life Comfort Products are due to return to the dock after admitting a series of offences.

Our trading standards officers began looking into this case almost two years ago following complaints from the public, and they carried out a very thorough investigation to get necessary evidence of wrongdoing.

It’s not for me to speculate about what type of sentences those due in court may receive, but I shall say that this sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable in our society.

We will always look to investigate allegations of misbehaviour by businesses and take action where appropriate.