‘Great’ achievements in Peterborough education

I would like to start this month’s column by wishing everyone a very happy new year and all the best for 2020, writes Jonathan Lewis, service director for education at Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council.

It’s fair to say that 2019 was pretty challenging, but we have made positive steps and achieved some great things.

Our utmost goal is to boost outcomes for schools and pupils across the city, and the fact that our Key Stage 2 results showed improvement was encouraging.

The number of children reaching the required standard in reading, writing and maths rose from 54 per cent in 2018 to 56 per cent. It’s a small step, but another in the right direction.

We know that we need to continue to do more to close the gap to the national average and climb up the national league tables.

So we’ve been working with academy trusts and primary and secondary headteachers to develop a school-led improvement model which is ongoing.

Recent events have included a focus on year six teachers, highlighting phonics and reading, improving our challenge to school data and a focus on maths in secondary schools.

Meanwhile, we continue to work closely with academy trusts to drive joint improvement in Peterborough.

It was also good news that for the fifth year running Peterborough was above the national average for the number of pupils achieving A-level passes.

GCSE results remained consistent, amongst a new examination system, but as with all outcomes we will continue to work to make progress.

My aim for 2020 is to build on this and kick on so that we continue to see improved outcomes for all children in Peterborough.

In the last column I spoke about my love of reading and how important it is for children to gain reading skills at an early age.

The Peterborough Celebrates Reading campaign, aimed at getting children interested in books and encouraging parents to read to their children, continues for the next six months.

There’s been lots going on - one recent highlight saw dozens of youngsters searching for bears at Ferry Meadows - this was related to the popular book ‘We’re going on a Bear Hunt’ and no real bears were involved!

There’s plenty more to come, especially during National Storytelling Week between February 1 and 8 when a series of events will take place - details will be published shortly.

I’m also particularly looking forward to the unveiling of several colourful book benches next summer.

A number of city schools will be decorating the benches with designs inspired by pupils’ favourite books and these will go on display for families to enjoy - so look out for these - you won’t be able to miss them!

On the subject of reading, I’m a big fan of our reading buddies scheme. The project is part of the Vision for Reading in Peterborough, launched in January 2018 and sees volunteers reading with primary school children regularly on a one-to-one basis, helping to develop their love of books.

Just before Christmas we thanked a number of buddies by presenting them with certificates of appreciation of their work at a special ceremony at the John Clare Theatre.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank them myself - they are making a real positive difference in our schools.

Anyone can become a reading buddy, regardless of age. Volunteers only need to commit an hour each week for at least one school term and no previous experience is necessary as training is given.

If you’re interested in becoming a reading buddy, you can find out more about by emailing schooleffectiveness@peterborough.gov.uk or calling 01733 86379.