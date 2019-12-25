Getting in the Christmas spirit at Peterborough Cathedral

Freemasons across Peterborough, Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire always know when Christmas begins, writes Craig Bunday from Peterborough Freemasons.

For them it is the Province’s Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols, this year held on Sunday, December 8, at Peterborough Cathedral. The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Reverend Christopher Dalliston, led the service and the cathedral’s choir gave an excellent performance throughout. The building was filled with members from far and wide, together with friends and family, plus members of the public and a number of civil and religious dignitaries in attendance.

Lessons were read by the Provincial Grand Master, Max Bayes, as well as the heads of other Masonic orders from within the Province including Jim Boughton and Bob Stokes. The service concluded with the usual mince pies and glass of wine, and there was no doubt that everyone left the cathedral feeling that their Christmas was well and truly under way.

The Freemasons have had a very good year in Peterborough, not only growing their membership, but including many younger men who have also joined the ‘Light Blues’ – a club for new and young Masons which organises many social events for friends and families. With charity at its heart, many members are involved with giving back to the community through The Three Pillars Feeding The Homeless Charity, various donations to local charities, and also the giving of time to people who really need it in the city. It is therefore appropriate for all to come together under the roof of the cathedral and reflect on the year that has passed, the year to come, those we have lost, and to think about those less fortunate than ourselves.

If you want to know more about Freemasonry in the Peterborough area, please visit www.northants-huntsmasons.org.uk or call the Ellindon Masonic Centre on 01733 331948. There are many informal evenings where you can come along and find out what Freemasonry is all about.

And on behalf all of The Freemasons of Peterborough, may we wish you all a happy and healthy New Year.