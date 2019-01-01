Freemasons raise thousands for Peterborough’s homeless

Once again it has been a busy December for Freemasons. Members from the Province of Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire came together in celebration for a Festival of Lessons and Carols at Peterborough Cathedral, writes Craig Bunday from Peterborough Freemasons.

As the great building celebrates its 900th year, the Provincial Grand Master Max Bayes (pictured front row, second from right), invited The Mayor of Cambridge together with numerous other dignitaries to the service.

Before the service began, a cheque for £2,885 was presented by John Fergusson on behalf of the Anglo Scottish and associated Northampton Lodges to the Three Pillars Feeding The Homeless Charity, which donates hot food, blankets and supplies to the homeless from a van in the car park of The Brewery Tap pub every Tuesday and Thursday evening. This was raised earlier in the year at the Six Nations Rugby event hosted by a group of Northampton Lodges.

Accepting the cheque on behalf of the charity, Ged Dempsey said: “I am so proud and highly honoured to be part of the amazing fraternity and be able to see Freemasonry working in the community, assisted by the terrific support we have been afforded. The Three Pillars Charity have a significant band of volunteers from all walks of life who help on a regular basis, together with approaching 2,000 followers on Facebook. Please pass on my personal thanks to everyone who made this possible on behalf of all involved with the charity.”

Elsewhere this month, the Peterborough Teddies for Loving Care (TLC) coordinator, Arthur Briggs, visited Peterborough City Hospital together with the Assistant Provincial Grand Master, David Burton, and presented staff with another consignment of teddies. TLC is another Masonic Charitable initiative within the community.

Stacey Slater, one of the child play specialists at the hospital, said how much staff appreciate the continued generosity of the Peterborough Freemasons, and how pleased and comforted the children are to receive the teddies at often difficult times.

For more information about the Teddies for Loving Care appeal, please visit their website: www.tlcappeal.org. If you want to know more about Freemasonry in Peterborough, and The Three Pillars charity, please visit www.northants-huntsmasons.org.uk or call the Ellindon Masonic Centre on 01733 331948.

And on behalf all of The Freemasons of Peterborough, may we wish you all a happy and healthy New Year.