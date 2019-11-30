Freemasons donation will help Peterborough residents receive mental health support

Earlier this month another local charity benefitted from the fundraising of Freemasons, writes Craig Bunday from Peterborough Freemasons.

St Peters Lodge were pleased to present a cheque for £500 to Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire Mind (CPSL Mind). The money was raised from a number of raffles held throughout the year.

CPSL Mind is a dynamic, county-wide charity that supports local people in their recovery from mental health issues, promotes wellbeing and campaigns against stigma and discrimination. They believe that no-one should have to face a mental health problem alone, and are also committed to tackling stigma and raising awareness of the need for everyone to look after their mental wellbeing.

This includes employers, organisations and individuals looking to improve their own wellbeing, or that of their employees.

Stephen Winterton, on behalf of St Peters Lodge, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide this donation to CPSL Mind. Mental health is such an important issue and one which affects so many, especially our young people. With one in four of us in any one year experiencing a mental help problem, we hope this donation will help local people who are struggling with their mental health to get better.”

Zoe Doherty, fundraiser for CPSL Mind, added: “We are so happy to receive this wonderful donation. The money raised will be used to help local people in their recovery, including supporting people in mental health crisis through our Sanctuary service. A huge thank you to Stephen and all the members of the St Peter Lodge for their wonderful support”.

For more information about Mind or if you would just like to talk to someone go to www.cpslmind.org.uk.