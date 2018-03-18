First impressions of Peterborough do count - Peterborough Civic Society

Regular readers will be aware that last year the Civic Society erected 20 new blue plaques in a variety of city centre locations.:

These were augmented by a leaflet, which is available from the Visitor Centre in Bridge Street, or via our own website.

These blue plaques are either new, or they replace older existing plaques which suffered from being not quite as striking as the new blue ones.

We are looking to extend this successful scheme and want ideas from Peterborians as to what, who or where should be commemorated in the next series of plaques.

The intention is to erect some new plaques in 2019/20.

This may seem like a long time ahead, but time soon flies! So we have devised a plaques protocol and proposal form which is available on our website.

If anyone has suggestions about what should be the subject of the next group of plaques (preferably close to the city centre) then please get in touch. All suggestions will be considered.

Incidentally, if any local voluntary group would like a talk on the blue plaques, just get in touch via our website.

Thousands of people pass along the A1, on the very edge of Peterborough, every day. At the Peterborough Services turnoff to the city there is a piece of open land on the right side of the motorway which is soon to be built on. Plans for a very large building have been put forward which could transform the image of the city.

The site is part of Gateway Peterborough at Alwalton Hill. Roxhill Developments Ltd wish to double the permitted height of buildings on land close to the A1(M) to 40 metres.

This site presents a unique opportunity to create an iconic landmark building, which will announce to the visitor that they have arrived at a special place.

It will be the first impression travellers get of Peterborough, and first impressions do count.

The planning application is, in effect only in outline, but the Civic Society feels that such a prominent site deserves to be treated to full and detailed designs.

The application contains illustrations of the impact of a 40m high building from many viewpoints around the site.

Photographs included in the planning application amply demonstrate how prominent it will be.

So far there is nothing in this application that inspires any feeling that we will be getting a building of any great architectural quality.

We strongly feel the applicants should be required to show how such an enormous building can make a truly positive contribution to the appearance and image of the city at this most significant ‘gateway’ before any planning permission is granted.

A recent temporary addition to the city centre skyline is the giant yellow tower crane that surveys the city centre from a great height, looking rather like a giant heron or … er … crane.

The crane is visual proof that the Fletton Quays development is growing rapidly. A rather splendid view of the cathedral could once be had from the top row of the family stand at the Abax stadium.

Unfortunately, this view is now partially obscured. Anyway, now that Posh has a new manager and Canadian co-owners, the football played will be so exciting no-one will have time to look at such a view.

Here’s hoping!