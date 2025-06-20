Westminster Life: More police coming for Peterborough

We’ve seen some important announcements for Peterborough over this last week, writes city MP Andrew Pakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of my longstanding calls has been for more police in the city. So, I was pleased to receive confirmation from the Chief Constable that Cambridgeshire will get 30 additional officers this year, thanks to £2 million from the Labour government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee.

Peterborough will receive a significant share: 2 additional sergeants and 8 police constables in the first phase. One sergeant and 6 constables for the City Centre Neighbourhood Team, while another sergeant and 2 constables will join the Peterborough Neighbourhood East Team. A direct response to the concerns I’ve heard from many about crime and anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve worked closely with local groups like Peterborough Positive and the Council to campaign for more visible policing. In my communications with the Chief Constable, he confirmed that our city centre is a top priority, and we can expect to see a stronger, more reassuring police presence on our streets as recruitment gets underway. While training and deployment will take time, this shows that our voices have been heard.

Andrew Pakes MP out with the team cracking down on e-scooter use

This is just the start; we’ll keep pushing for more resources to make Peterborough safer and more vibrant for everyone.

This week I also joined police and council enforcement officers – the so-called green jackets – as they confiscated e-scooters being illegally ridden in the city centre. I’ve written to the Minister and our chief police officer calling for action against this nuisance. It is illegal to ride them on public land and while it was good to see the police acting, I will stay on the case.

We also saw plans for a new pool taking a major step forward in the Spending Review. Chancellor Rachel Reeves named a new sports quarter including a pool by ARU Peterborough as one of three projects first in line for a share of a new £240 million funding pot. This is a huge step forward for this campaign and the campaigners, including the City of Peterborough Swimming Club, Peterborough City Council, and ARU Peterborough, who have worked tirelessly to make this happen. The closure of the Regional Pool left a hole in our city’s leisure and sports sector, and this backing means we’re closer to a new facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t just about sport. The new pool will be a catalyst for regeneration, supporting the growth of ARU Peterborough, addressing health inequalities, and revitalising our city centre.

We’ve been let down for too long by the absence of quality public facilities; now, we have a real chance to change that. The next step is to bring partners together to finalise the business case so we’re ready to move when funding opens this summer.

Finally, I want to pay tribute to everyone who has campaigned for these changes. Whether it’s for better leisure facilities or safer streets, your efforts are making a difference. There’s more to do, but together, we’re building a Peterborough that works for all.