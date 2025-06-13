Westminster Life: Hungry bellies do not help create hungry minds

The Labour’s Government’s announcement on the extension of free school meals is the latest step towards backing pupils to do better at school, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

I know that nothing matters more to local families than giving every child the best possible start in life. That’s why I’m proud to support the expansion of Free School Meals and the government’s investment in school standards.

I regularly meet with Education Ministers to make the case for more investment and support for schools in Peterborough. This latest extension will mean that children across England in households claiming Universal Credit will be entitled to a free school meal, regardless of their income level. The change will see more families receive help, with up to 16,000 children across the Peterborough area and up to 500,000 children nationally benefiting from a hot, nutritious meal every school day.

This is not just about food on the table, it’s about tackling child poverty head-on. With nearly half of children in our city growing up in poverty, a legacy of the last government, there is a lot to do. It is estimated the expansion of free school meals will lift 100,000 children out of poverty across England. For families in Peterborough, where the cost of living continues to bite, this policy will put nearly £500 a year back into parents’ pockets, money that can be spent on essentials, activities, or simply easing the weekly shop.

I know the challenges families face in our city. Too many children are growing up on or below the poverty line. I have heard first-hand from parents about the pressures of rising food prices and the worry of making ends meet. Extending Free School Meals is a direct response to these concerns, ensuring no child in Peterborough goes to class hungry, distracted by an empty stomach.

This is just the latest announcement to improve schools and support families. The recent local announcement on the expansion of Family Hubs, with a new hub coming at Gladstone Community Centre, shows the commitment of Labour at a council level.

Peterborough is also one of the pilot areas for breakfast clubs in primary school, to make sure children start the day ready to learn. Once this pilot is complete, we will see breakfast clubs rolled out to all primary schools in the city.

Schools will also see a real-terms increase in core schools’ budget, which covers pupils aged 5 to 16, and will help to fund teachers’ pay rises announced by the government last month.

Alongside this, Labour is delivering targeted support for families hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis, raising the national minimum wage, uprating benefits, and supporting 700,000 families through fairer Universal Credit repayments.

This is just the beginning. Later this year, the government will publish a ten-year Child Poverty Strategy, setting out how we will build on these reforms to break down barriers to opportunity and ensure every child in Peterborough can reach their potential.