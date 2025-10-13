Westminster Life: A new partnership to champion Peterborough

Peterborough Tourist Board Group

This week marks a fresh chapter for Peterborough as we launch our new Tourism Board, an independent partnership uniting our city’s major attractions, local businesses and cultural organisations to put Peterborough firmly on the map, writes city MP Andrew Pakes.

Over recent months, volunteers, businesses and community groups have been quietly working away to rethink how we tell the story of our city. That hard graft has now borne fruit: the creation of the Peterborough Tourist Board. It brings together voices from our cultural, heritage and business sectors, all determined to build confidence and pride in Peterborough and to share it boldly with the world. This new approach is about more than simply drawing in visitors; it’s about helping residents reconnect with their own city, supporting people to discover, enjoy and value what’s right on their doorstep.

We’re fortunate to have so much to shout about, but sometimes the best of Peterborough isn’t visible to those who live here, never mind those passing through. From the majesty of Peterborough Cathedral and the beauty of the John Clare countryside to the living history of Flag Fen and the wild spaces at Nene Park, there’s a story on every corner. The Lido has just celebrated one of its best seasons ahead of its 90th birthday next year. More than 15,000 tickets have been snapped up for the Dr Who exhibition at the museum, a new record for visitor numbers. The museum itself received over £300,000 in new funding to develop its site, and I hope we’ll see similar investment channelled to flagships like Flag Fen.

Key to this renewed drive is the launch of Discover Peterborough, a brand-new website, lovingly built by local volunteers. This isn’t about a glossy national rollout or a finished product; it will evolve through community energy and local input. Everyone is welcome to get involved, whether as an organisation, a school or simply as someone who cares about Peterborough’s story. The site will lift the lid on hidden gems and local favourites, making it easier than ever to find something new to see or do.

It’s been a pleasure to work with our visitor attractions, Visit England, and the government to get this new board off the ground. I’ve agreed to chair the partnership in its first year, building relationships with the Mayor, national tourism bodies and funders. Time and again, partnership and determination have shown, when Peterborough works together, we get things done.

Launching Discover Peterborough is just the start. It’s a living project that will keep growing, shaped by the creativity and ideas of our community. This spirit of collaboration, not a big launch, but a coming together, will help us champion our city and share it, with pride, at home and far beyond.