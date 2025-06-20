Town Hall View: Peterborough is being heard at the highest level

The Regional Pool which is currently being demolished

I’m absolutely delighted the wheels are in motion for a new indoor swimming pool in Peterborough and we are making progress with this vital development, writes city council leader Dennis Jones (Labour).

Last week, we received the very welcome news from Chancellor Rachel Reeves MP, as part of the announcement of a new £240 million fund to carry out local projects, such as our plans for this very welcomed and much-needed facility.

I can’t emphasise enough that this is fantastic news for our city and proof, yet again, that Peterborough is being heard at a national level and that much-needed extra money is coming our way to back it up.

The Spending Review also included significant additional investment for local government, including more money to reform the current SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) system, to prevent homelessness and to support adults with complex needs. These are all areas where demand is high and rising and so additional financial support is critical.

We will now work with our MPs, the Combined Authority Mayor and other partners on a business case to progress our bid for a new indoor swimming pool at pace. The aim will be to have this ready for when the government opens applications, which could be in a matter of weeks.

At present we don’t know how much we might receive from government if our bid is approved, and so, naturally, one of our key considerations will be how we attract additional funding.

What is certain is that we have taken a big leap forward towards delivering a pool for the city and we will be grabbing the opportunity that government has presented with both hands.

Plans to reorganise local government in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire are currently progressing and we are giving residents a chance to have their say on this significant development.

Proposals for a new structure of local government will be presented to Whitehall later this year but in the meantime, we want to make sure we have considered the views of residents, businesses and other stakeholders. As a result, an engagement exercise with the public was launched this week and runs until 20 July.

This is the biggest shake-up of local government in a generation and therefore it is only right that we understand the opinions of our residents before we submit a proposal to government.

Change is coming, and we have a fantastic opportunity to secure Peterborough’s future prosperity, continue to provide high quality public services, whilst maintaining a strong connection with our communities in the process.

I urge everyone to have their say. You can find out more and take part via the council’s social media channels.

We’ve seen some proper summer weather of late which bodes well for a special event taking place this weekend.

Cathedral Square will host An Armed Forces Family Fun Day on Saturday, honouring our military personnel past and present.

The day will feature live music, choirs, stalls and interviews with veterans and cadets, from 11am to 7pm. Mayor Cllr Judy Fox will open the Family Fun Day at 11am, arriving with an army band, before a speech from Armed Forces Champion Cllr Jason McNally. Please pop along if you can.

Finally, on the subject of great events, I loved visiting the Jeff Cummins exhibition at Peterborough Museum over the weekend. As a ‘golden oldie’ (musically speaking) who grew up in the age of fabulous album covers (google it, youngsters) to see original artwork for Paul McCartney and Wings, The Moody Blues, Def Leppard and so many more is a joy to behold. Paul has even allowed Jeff to exhibit artwork from his private collection. Believe me, the artwork is stunning even if the artistes mentioned are not among your personal favourites. It was great to meet him, find out how we got started and how he eventually met ‘Macca’ and other bands and acts of that golden era of music.

It brought many happy memories flooding back; the storyboard of my youth you could say. It’s well worth a visit and people of a certain, ahem, ‘vintage’ will certainly appreciate it!