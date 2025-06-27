Town Hall View: Humbled by the support - now let's get on with the job

Labour leader Dennis Jones, who remains leader of the council

When I sat down to write last week’s column I did so with the knowledge that it could have been my last as Leader of the Council, writes Dennis Jones (Labour).

A week later I remain in charge of Peterborough City Council, thanks to a majority of members who put their faith in me and my group at last Wednesday’s Full Council meeting.

I am not a triumphalist, as that’s not my style, but I cannot deny that I am humbled by the support that I received and pleased that we can now get on with the job of running the city.

The ill-timed plot to take control of the council by members of Peterborough First, Liberal Democrat and Green parties, only served to hold up council business, with scrutiny meetings paused and decisions put on the ‘back burner’ for over a month.

I am pleased the coalition failed, not because of any personal antipathy against anybody, but because I believe we are on the right track and the last thing anyone needs is a change of administration which would then require the new Leader and Cabinet to get up to speed with business. I was in that place a year ago, so I know it takes time!

We can now move on and tackle some of the very exciting projects on the horizon, such as the start of works on the Station Quarter, pursuing our business case for a new indoor swimming pool, whilst also addressing the many other issues we face such as Local Government Reorganisation and our ever-present budget challenge.

This will take the support and commitment of every councillor in the chamber, including those in this administration. I am calling on all of us to be the best version of ourselves because that’s what this city and its residents, need, want, expects and, above all, deserves.

Regular readers will know how proud and excited I am with our game-changing plans to re-vamp the city’s Station Quarter which are progressing on track, pardon the pun.

Last week, the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, gave the green light for this monumental development that will see investment and positive change come to the station area.

There are still some i’s to dot and t’s to cross in the paperwork, but this Labour government is delivering nearly £48 million to get the job done, with the first phase of construction planned to start this autumn.

This week, Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport, is coming for a special tour and to hear more about this wonderful project which will transform the station area into a vibrant gateway, enhancing connectivity and accessibility for residents, business and visitors. I’m looking forward to welcoming her.

I’m fully aware of how passionate Peterborough residents are about the future of library services in the city and that’s why we are asking everyone to have their say on this vital matter.

We’ve launched a Library Needs Assessment Engagement survey, run by an independent team, asking how people currently use the city’s 10 libraries and one mobile library and what services and facilities are important to them. It will run until 5pm on 5 August.

I encourage anyone who hasn’t take part yet to do so, as this is your chance to help shape the future of library services in the city. Our aim is to deliver a modern library service which is accessible to all and provides the services that meet the needs of our residents. Again, tell us what you think we, as a city, need, want, and deserve.