Rotary Corner: Continuing to support people of Ukraine in many way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After more than two years, the war in Ukraine unfortunately continues to rumble on and Rotary clubs around the world have been united in their response for the people of Ukraine, writes Rotarian Clive Doubleday.

The loss of life and humanitarian hardship in the region we constantly see displayed in our newspapers, hear on our radio and are portrayed tragically on our TV screens day by day. Globally, Rotary, which consists of 1.3 million members in over 200 countries, have raised in excess of $17m to support those in need and those made homeless through this tragic war.

The UK Rotary Foundation charity has donated in excess of £412,000, in addition to the £6.5m worth of goods and resources donated to refugees in countries surrounding Ukraine, with over 100,000 volunteer hours being given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotary consists of men and women of all ages and backgrounds, whose motto is “Service Above Self” and their generosity in time, money and expertise has proved invaluable in caring for the millions of refugees who have sadly had to flee their homeland.

Jim Winstone hands over his old iPad to Sacha.

But also locally many communities throughout the UK have welcomed refugee families, both here in Peterborough and the region, and have helped them integrate into local communities in so many different ways. When Market Deeping Rotarian Jim Winstone received a gift of a new iPad from his son, he wondered what to do with his old one (which was nearly new!).

After a little research among local primary schools, Jim generously donated the iPad to Sacha, a 6 year old pupil at Langtoft Primary, whose family has come to the UK from Ukraine. Sacha arrived with no English, and is now almost fluent, but he is struggling to catch up on all the learning he has missed. He uses an iPad in school, to help him.

When Jim handed over his gift, Sacha was absolutely delighted! He can now use it both in school and for his homework.

Why not join Rotary today and make a difference?

Go to www.rotarygbi.org