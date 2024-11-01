Political View: What will next seven days bring?

It’s a big week – will we witness momentous events, or just damp squibs? (writes Conservative Group deputy leader Steve Allen?

With 7 days of major national and international events before us I hope you will forgive me for straying away from our own backyard with this week’s comments.

The budget is now in the public domain and we will know by Saturday who will lead the Conservative Party.

However, probably the most consequential event of next 7 days will be outcome of the US Presidential Election with early indications by Tuesday.

One of the key events of the week - Kemi Badenoch v Robert Jenrick in the Tory leadership race

Set in isolation, each of these events would be interesting but the outcomes would pass without the enormity of the fact they are all coming about in a seven-day period.

News junkies and those who find intrigue in the machinations of domestic and world politics will be geared up for a news feast!

The first Budget of a Labour Government since 2010 has been subject to leaks, rumours and conjecture, with many commentators bemoaning the apparent ineptitude of the presentation and the clear threat of broken promises.

Of course the government boxed itself into a corner with the manifesto promise not to increase taxes on the incomes of ‘ordinary working people’.

Now we find out where they have discovered the funding to fill the much publicised ‘black hole’ they have fanfared, other than of course by depriving those of retirement age the comfort of a fuel allowance to see them through the winter months.

It will also be interesting to learn how the Labour Party has reinvented itself as a party of business, with reports of an exodus of those who are the real drivers of enterprise. That combined with an acknowledgement from the Deputy Prime Minister that costs will fall disproportionately on small businesses; very much the engine of employment and the economy.

The election of a new Leader of the Conservative party would be regarded by some as unimportant, but the reality is that for the sake of a functioning democracy there needs to be an effective opposition with strong leadership.

I thought the six candidates who started the race were very credible; and the filtering down to the final two has been intriguing, with both Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick now offering their own versions of the route back to power for the party.

My view is that time needs to be spent on fixing the roof before we fill the house with furniture; so big policy statements should wait until the party is operationally finessed and with an agreed broad vision, which we can take to the electorate.

Certainly the reality is that once a decision has been be made and a leader in place then a period of stability is long overdue and a real focus essential.

November 5th will indeed be the time for fireworks this year! The election of an American President is consequential in every respect.

That person is effectively the leader of the western world and a position impacts on us all with trade, defence and economics in sharp focus.

Commentator’s right and left in the UK appear to take the view of who is the least worst, and that I believe is a most unfortunate situation.

We saw the role in the in the past filled by charismatic visionaries, such as Kennedy and Regan.

Sepia toned fond memories are of course easy to fall back on, but I am sure many of us crave a return to candidates with gravitas, and a declared mission to improve the common lot, rather than the current mode of personalising, demonising and demeaning each with spite and spittle.

Yes - World Leaders with defined political views, well-honed measured temperaments and real vision.

Is that really such a big ask?