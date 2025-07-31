Councillor John Howard attending a recent Police surgery

Firstly, let’s start by saying what a weekend and what a result! The Lionesses kept us on the edge of our seat throughout the whole tournament, and this continued all the way to the last penalty take, writes John Howard, Conservative Group press officer.

It’s a phenomenal achievement, and as I sat with my daughters watching the final, we can also reflect on how transformational the success of our Lionesses will be for generations to come. The young women watching today and playing in school fields and at their local clubs could be the next Lionesses, isn’t that exciting? A huge well done to the Lionesses as the nation rejoices, it’s nice to have something we can all celebrate and a welcome bit of good news!

Last week, we had our Full Council meeting which passed with lots of debate and discussion. The chamber has been a very tense place to be recently, but I’m glad to say the debate and behaviours were cordial, I think this is commendable considering the weighty topics discussed.

Local Government reform continues to be a hot topic, and whilst there was a late addition of a ‘Greater Peterborough’ proposal, we also must be realistic that Government will make the final decision.

The sad truth is that not everyone is going to be happy, decisions will have to be made on financial sustainability (which is probably the underlying reason for this reform) and decisions based on local demographics and geography.

For us in Peterborough we must consult widely on all the proposals on the table, and ensure we put our case forward as best we can.

We also spoke about the Station Quarter.

The decisions will mean that this project will start gathering pace, after what feels like a very long time since Paul Bristow as then MP celebrated the £48 million pound ‘levelling up’ funding from central government. The success of the scheme will be in the management and the delivery, and it will need all politicians and officers to come together and ensure the station quarter is everything we aspired for and more. It’s hard to think about the station quarter without looking at the wider aspects and opportunities of this part of our city.

North Westgate continues to be an untapped opportunity, and you don’t need to look far from the station to see the Great Northern Hotel. Before the council even considers the possibility of any more hotel acquisitions, it must resolve the Hilton Hotel project. This building is currently rotting in indecision. Whilst we can all have a view on the journey, let’s be clear-an unfished, vacant building is not in anyone’s interest and is not going to protect or recoup any of the investment made.

On this theme, I took part in some training with a mock planning committee. The mock case showed the importance of trying to make the right decisions on balance. With Labours planning reforms and tough housing targets to satisfy, it is a complex landscape to navigate.

Our new local plan will be a vital part of helping local decision making and managing growth.

I joined some of my fellow Hampton councillors at a local Police surgery. The reality of local Policing is one of challenge. We heard again how important the reporting of crime is, which can be done online or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Sadly, data is key and this affects local funding decisions. Whilst there is celebration of additional Police officers, Hampton got no extra resource. This is where the reporting is absolute key to help support your local Police. Police are running local ward surgeries across the city, and I’d urge you to take part to share your views and to understand the local challenge in your area.