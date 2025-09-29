Political View: Standing up for residents on Labour’s Digital ID plans

Cllr Andrew Bond, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Gunthorpe, South Werrington and Manor Drive

Over the past week or so I have been speaking with residents in Gunthorpe, South Werrington and Manor Drive about Labour’s new plans for mandatory digital ID, writes Andrew Bond of Peterborough Liberal Democrats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many people have told me they are worried about what this could mean for their everyday lives.

Keir Starmer wants everyone in the UK to be required to have a digital ID. But is this really about security, or is it about creating a massive database of personal information? Residents I have spoken to feel uneasy about handing over private data just to go about their daily lives. They are right to be concerned. A system like this would be a hackers’ playground, putting millions of people’s details at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Does anyone really trust this government to protect our personal data or deliver a massive IT project without wasting billions of pounds? Where will this lead? Do you want a society where the authorities can demand to see your papers as you go about your daily life?

Some people have also raised concerns that this policy is being dressed up as a way of keeping immigration to a minimum. The truth is that we already have strict ID checks in place for work and residency. Passports, biometric residence permits and other documents are already required by law. A new digital ID system would not change that. What it would do is create confusion, bureaucracy and new barriers for ordinary residents, while failing to address the real issues.

Labour’s ID card scheme would trample over British values of privacy and liberty, while doing nothing to tackle the real challenges our country faces. It would risk criminalising millions of people, especially older people and those on lower incomes, simply because they cannot, or choose not to, use a digital ID.

The Liberal Democrats stopped Labour’s last attempt to impose ID cards, and we will fight tooth and nail to stop this one too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will continue to stand up for residents in Peterborough on this issue. But if you agree with me, please add your name to our national Liberal Democrat petition here: www.libdems.org.uk/nodigitalid

Finally, I would like to congratulate our hardworking Women’s Rugby team, who played an outstanding World Cup tournament and secured the win this weekend. I am so proud of how our ladies have developed the women’s game over the last few years. This victory is the icing on the cake and richly deserved.