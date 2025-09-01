Political View: Our City needs change and it needs all of us to do it

Cllr Christian Hogg with ward colleagues Cllr Polly Geraghty and Cllr Jade Seager

Peterborough has always been a city of change for as long as I can remember. We have had both the benefit and challenge of rapid growth, writes Lib Dem group leader Christian Hogg.

The Development Corporation left the city with infrastructure that most cities can only dream of. The parkway system for instance means a journey from one side of the city to the other is normally fast and easy to navigate, there are of course notable times when there is scheduled maintenance or traffic collisions that can cause delays to journeys, but even then average speeds are still greater than those in other cities of our size.

We have the wonderful gift to the city of the Nene Park Trust which looks after some of our great open spaces, and somehow seem to enhance them every year with new and better facilities, whilst making sure that any maintenance is done and the whole park is kept to a standard.

Other areas of the city have not fared so well, our city’s Green Wheel has seen better days and those improvements that are carried out, whilst very impressive, are arguably not meeting the priorities the city walking and cycling network needs. We have the same store with our local city community assets, such as Libraries and Community Centres which have been left in limbo for a number of years, developing ever larger maintenance lists which are only covered where essential.

If we are serious about having a City that is able to grow more we need to make sure our existing facilities are brought up to date and able to provide the essential services our communities need. We can’t just strive for more housing and commercial premises without making sure that the support structures are in place to welcome newcomers to our city.

So most of this needs to come from the City Council making better decisions, which join up with impacts being considered. We currently have a local plan going through our decision making process and it is essential that this is fit for purpose to meet the needs of the people of our city, not just government targets and developers budgets.

It is not just the Council that needs to step up and help restore this city to a much more positive place. We also need all residents to involve themselves in the activities being presented, over the summer there have been some great opportunities of people to go out and enjoy themselves, the various city centre activities, be it from the Cathedral, the City Museum and Art Gallery or the market spaces in Cathedral Square and Bridge Street, there is always something to do in our City Centre, or further afield at Flag Fen, Ferry Meadows, Railworld. There is so much more capacity for these events and places to take more people.

So many people have been out protesting national issues or criticising “the state” of our city. Rather than putting that energy into negative output, we can not just look to see where we can make a positive change, let's turn up to the good things, show our support. There are some great people working hard week in week out to put on these events. The least we can do is give it a go, surely?

If events aren’t your thing, maybe do something else to make a positive change, like litter picking or volunteering with some of our city’s charities - try www.go-vip.co.uk to get some inspiration?