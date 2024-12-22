Political View: It’s been a challenging year, but from adversity comes……

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Thursday I attended the funeral of George Simons. I am sure all who knew him will say that George led a rich and fruitful life, writes Steve Allen, Conservative Group Deputy Leader.

This is not intended to be an obituary - a task already undertaken by those better accomplished do so than I, but simply a few words to acknowledge his death at the age of 91 and reflect on his long term tenure on the ‘good guy’ plinth; family man, sportsman, respected businessman, long term City Councillor (for 2 separate wards) and one of the most engaging and successful Civic Mayors of our city in recent times.

A loyal member of the Conservative Party, George was well-respected across the political divide, with friends from all parties.

As well as being mourned by those of us in the Conservative Group, past and present, he will also be much missed by colleagues throughout the council.

Conservative Group Deputy leader Steve Allen

A sad end to a difficult year. Indeed, those of us in the Conservative family will admit that 2024 has seen several disappointments.

From losing several hard-working Council colleagues in the May local elections, to seeing our MP Paul Bristow relinquish his seat on the smallest of margins the mood has been one of resigned acceptance!

However, we are a stoical bunch; committed and loyal.

As the year progressed the mood changed, and at the Party conference in October I witnessed an almost revivalist fervour with leadership candidates presenting persuasive and positive reasons for members to make a choice in their favour. Kemi Badenock ultimately securing the position with her mission to listen, consider and define a path of renewal

Labour’s Autumn budget certainly cemented a feeling of buyer’s remorse for many, with their mean-spirited withdrawal of the cold weather fuel allowance condemning many of retirement age to a cold and financially challenging winter.

That topped by an ill-considered attack on the farming community with the spiteful Family Farm tax alerting those in rural areas that this government is no friends of theirs.

With no local council elections in Peterborough next year, the full focus of Peterborough Conservatives will be to support Paul Bristow, who was recently selected as Candidate for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayoral election in May.

Paul is an able and experienced candidate who having been our MP, and before that a councillor, gives him a wide experience across the across both national and local government; importantly with a CV of getting things done!

So, is the future is so bright we need to wear shades? Well maybe not, but at least we see a brighter horizon!

In Peterborough it is rewarding that so many of the excellent initiatives that first came to light with the unfairly derided Conservative administration, are now seeing visible signs of light at the end of the tunnel.

At last plans for the development of the old goods shed at Fletton Quays as an adventurous Food and Drinks venue are coming to fruition, with The Vine development announcing a start in the new year.

This will provide great stimulus for an area that ultimately will take on the mantle of being a destination location south of the City Centre.

Once there is a start to construction of Nene footbridge, and a confirmed completion of the Hilton Hotel, then the naysayers will have to revise their negativity.

There will be no Political Viewpoint columns over the festive period, so from Conservative Group Leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, myself, and all members of our group we wish Peterborough residents a very happy Christmas and an optimistic new year!