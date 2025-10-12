Political View: Fragmented Peterborough politics shows need for electoral reform

Liberal Democrats have long supported a fairer voting system

Back in 1992, I enrolled on an A Level British Government and Politics course at Peterborough Regional College, writes Nick Sandford, Communications Officer, Peterborough Liberal Democrats.

At weekly evening classes, with a group of mature students, we had some great discussions about topical political issues. One theory we studied was called “class dealignment”, the breakdown of the long-standing tradition in Britain where your social class largely determined which party you voted for. This process was beginning in the 1990s, and we now see its full results. No longer does everyone in social housing vote Labour, nor do all those in highly paid jobs vote Conservative.

At the 2024 General Election, for the first time in a century only around 60 per cent of people voted for one of the two main parties, and polls show this figure continuing to fall. Class dealignment has become full-scale fragmentation of our political system, with most polls now showing five parties taking a significant share of the total vote.

Nowhere is this clearer than on Peterborough City Council. Labour, the largest party, has only 15 councillors out of 60. There are 5 party groups and 10 unaligned independents. The new coalition administration, of which the Liberal Democrats are a part, is a logical consequence of this fragmentation. It is now only possible to have stable local government in Peterborough by councillors from several parties work together.

Another logical consequence should be a change to a fairer voting system, not only for national elections but most definitely for councils. It is so sensible that Northern Ireland and Scotland already use proportional representation (PR) for council elections. Our MP for Peterborough, Andrew Pakes, supports a change to PR, and the Labour Party Conference voted for it in 2022, but what has the Labour Government done about it so far? Absolutely nothing. By failing to act, they risk allowing Reform, with its extreme right-wing ideas, to gain control of councils on very small percentages of the vote. It has not happened here yet, but who knows, it might.

Liberal Democrats have long supported a fairer voting system, and we favour the “Single Transferable Vote” system, which also gives more choice to individual voters. We decide such policies at our Party Conference, where every member can attend and vote. In contrast, Conservative members go to their conference only to be told what the party policy is!

At this autumn’s Liberal Democrat Conference, we reaffirmed our commitment to tackling climate change, pledging that 95 per cent of the country’s electricity will come from renewable sources by 2030, and enabling easier walking, cycling and use of public transport. While other parties backtrack on climate commitments, voters can be sure that the Liberal Democrats remain committed to protecting our environment and our planet for the benefit of generations to come.

With 72 MPs in the House of Commons and 3,000 councillors across the country, Liberal Democrats are well placed to deliver real change. If you like our ideas and policies, please join us at www.libdems.org.uk.