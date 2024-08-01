Peterborough Rotary Corner column: 'A fantastic day of making memories'

As part of the national event supported by Rotary clubs all over the country, this year’s Kids Day Out took place recently at Wicksteed Park, Kettering.

Over 2,400 disadvantaged children and young people from the area enjoyed a wonderful day at the park, enjoying all the activities and rides and a picnic lunch provided by Rotary and Inner Wheel club members. The Rotary Club of Rutland, based in Oakham, raised £600 towards the event and took 23 pupils and their helpers to the Day which they thoroughly enjoyed.

The Club, and other Rotarian clubs in the area, have been supporting the project for more than ten years.

Rotary District Chairperson William Hill said: “On behalf of the 2,400 children, their parents and carers, I thank you and fellow club members for the help that has made the event such a great success. To see children and their carers thoroughly enjoying themselves always give me great satisfaction and pride, which I am sure is shared by all the team as well.”

Rutland Youth Chairperson Gale Griffin, who organised the Rotary Club of Rutland’s contribution, said, “I would like to thank all those Rotarians and friends who pitched and dismantled tents and provided food and drink, and for the people of Rutland who generously supported the project financially. I would also like to give thanks to Tesco for their generous donation of fresh food for the picnic.”

Last year a total of 20,174 children enjoyed the Day nationally at 73 different venues, with over 2,325 Rotary volunteers supporting the project, taking children on trips to the seaside, cinemas and theme parks. This is now the biggest single outing for disadvantaged children in the UK. Many children will have experienced an unforgettable day, lots of laughter and wonderful memories made for a lifetime.

Why not join Rotary today and make a difference to the lives of others less fortunate than ourselves? The Rotary motto is “Service Above Self.” www.rotarygbi.org