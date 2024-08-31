Opnion: Our duty of care is what really matters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​As a relatively ‘new’ councillor I’ve often found myself contemplating what our true purpose is... and more importantly what our duty to the residents of this great city is, writes Councillor Saqib Farooq, Peterborough First’s Shadow cabinet member for Adults and Health.

Is it economic growth and prosperity? Housing? The environment? Or ensuring we protect and provide for the most vulnerable in our society?

Though all these elements have their place in local government, it is hard for me to overlook the importance of our duty of care.

As someone who has spent his life working with and looking after the most vulnerable in our society, through hospitals and the NHS, I have found that the greatest contribution you can make to someone’s life is their health. Helping and seeing people recover from illness and hard times will always be my passion.

Councillor Saqib Farooq, Peterborough First's Shadow cabinet member for Adults and Health.

And it is for this reason that I decided to become an independent councillor, and more recently had the pleasure of serving as the cabinet member for Health and Adult social care under the Peterborough First administration of independent councillors.

During the Peterborough First administration our key aims were to ensure transparency and honesty, collaboration in decision-making, and ensuring we protect the most vulnerable in our city. I was particularly proud to introduce the Falls Prevention Strategy to the city council, as part of a wider Peterborough and Cambridgeshire partnership scheme.

Falls are a major cause of injury related deaths in particular age groups in the UK, most of which can be prevented. This scheme will ensure that vulnerable older people are at less risk, and have improved health and wellbeing, whilst also ensuring that the impact on health and social care services is reduced.

John Howard (deputy leader at the time) and myself also ensured that the sale of a property housing the Samaritans, Memory Clinic and Alzheimer’s Society (which runs the Dementia Resource Centre) was halted until such time that all essential services were found suitable alternative sites. Though the city is now run by a Labour administration, we will continue to do all we can to support finding alternative sites for these services. As well as continuing to explore funding options for the services that have now been cut.

It is disappointing to note the new Government has done away with the adult social care charging reforms that were due soon. A proper strategy is desperately needed that not only addresses the charging reforms, but the recruitment and retention challenges that face every local authority, alongside much needed funding for the sector.

Most of us are lucky to not think of these services in our daily lives, but if the time ever comes, you will call on a service that is stretched, a service that needs policy and political focus. The Liberal Democrats were the only party that spoke seriously about the social care system at the general election, but we can’t wait another five years for the next general election to talk about it again.

Peterborough First will lobby our local MPs to ensure the future of social care provision is on the agenda.

So what really matters?

Being an independent councillor gives me the opportunity to truly do what’s right for Peterborough, free from any party whip... focusing on what really matters.

The residents. Regardless of the council’s ambitious growth targets, environmental policies or change in governments, the residents of this city will always be the most important thing.

Helping each other regardless of who we are in society, and helping those that need it most is basic human nature.

And I am proud to be part of a city where we all chip in to make this a reality.