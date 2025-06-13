Mayor's View: Let’s keep this spirit of partnership going

Last week, your local politicians actually agreed on something… I’m half-joking, but I’ll make a serious point, writes Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor Paul Bristow.

Because in a world where division and disagreement is often the headline, genuine collaboration is something we should talk more about.

Last week was our first Combined Authority Board meeting since I became Mayor and straight away local elected leaders put partnership into action. I hope it sets the tone for how we work in the months ahead.

The Board brings together Peterborough and Cambridgeshire’s city, district and county council leaders, and cuts across the political spectrum.

Mayor Paul Bristow with Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, who will be the Skills Committee chair at CPCA, and Cllr Anna Bailey, named Deputy Mayor.

It seemed appropriate that our first meeting was at ARU Peterborough – the new university made possible through partnership working involving the Combined Authority, the city council, ARU and myself when I was MP.

We agreed several things that matter most to the region.

First was a joint call from the whole Board to Government to finally sort the long-overdue track upgrades at Ely junction. This pinch point on the network is holding back better passenger services for Peterborough and the wider county, as well limiting freight that powers our economy.

Every leader on the Combined Authority signed a letter to the Chancellor Rachel Reeves, calling to fund it. Regardless of which side of the political divide people fall, we all agreed getting this done is critical. One ask, one clear goal.

The deadline for this column came before the Chancellor’s Spending Review yesterday, but we’re all hoping for good news either now or in the coming weeks on this crucial rail upgrade.

Other collaboration examples? Saving the Number 33 bus between March and Peterborough. When the operator said it was pulling the service between March and Whittlesey, cutting off villages in between from public transport to Peterborough, it sparked real concern. So the Board stepped in and we’ll get a deal in place that will keep the bus running.

We’re also working with Peterborough City Council to explore free parking in the city centre. I want more people shopping local, supporting businesses, and enjoying what our city has to offer. It doesn’t help if parking costs put visitors off. With joint-thinking, we can take bold decisions to help our city.

And then there’s the community stadium – a project close to my heart. A new home for The Posh, a venue for major concerts, and a new indoor pool – it’s a chance to come together around a big idea, just as we did to build the new university.

I’ve said before that we need to hunt in packs – and that’s what this is. Peterborough and Cambridgeshire are stronger when we speak with one voice and deliver together.

It’s how we unlock investment for projects like the Station Quarter. It’s how we create jobs, grow businesses and make Peterborough a real destination for residents and visitors alike.

I’ll work with anyone who shares that ambition. A win for Peterborough doesn’t just belong to the Mayor – it belongs to every partner involved. And most importantly, it benefits everyone who lives and works here.

Because here’s the truth: if we want serious Government and private investment flowing into Peterborough, we need to show we’re ready to deliver.

It’s a strong start. My appeal to all partners in Peterborough is to stay on the scent and keep hunting.