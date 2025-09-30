Mayor's View: Let’s give the skills that pay the bills

Paul Bristow seeing Combined Authority-backed internships at Mick George, just south of Peterborough.

Skills are the currency of the jobs market. Without the right skills, doors stay closed, writes Paul Bristow, the Combined Authority Mayor.

But with them, young people and adults alike can find good jobs, earn well, and build a better future.

Helping people in Peterborough get the ‘skills to pay the bills’ is one of my top priorities as Mayor. Skills, not for their own sake, but skills that employers actually need and that lead to lasting, well-paid careers.

And last week was another big step forward in that mission.

On Friday I joined business leaders, skills and education sector representatives and civic partners at ARU Peterborough for a Skills Summit.

The Combined Authority, working with the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, set out a clear message: skills are a foundation of our local economy. Whether it’s tackling economic inactivity, supporting people back into work, or helping businesses get the talent they need, the Combined Authority is focused on skills which lead to good jobs and a growing economy.

This isn’t just plans and strategies – it’s about real, practical action and proper teamwork. And that’s exactly what we delivered with the launch of our new Electrotechnical Training and Careers Alliance, which I announced just this week.

Local firms are crying out for more electricians. We’ve all experienced how hard it can be to find one when a job needs doing at home. At the same time, many young people would benefit from an easier, more effective route into an apprenticeship in this vital trade. It’s just common sense to try to close that gap.

By bringing together trade body the Electrical Contractors’ Association, local employers, training providers and the Combined Authority, we are building a pipeline of talent that will keep the lights on – literally – across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Bringing partners together to break down barriers and find solutions is a big part of what a Mayor should do. And it’s what I promised to do – put our time and money into finding ways to help people either out of unemployment or into a better job. This new alliance is that promise in action.

And other good things are happening. The new Youth Employment Hub will soon open its doors at the Posh’s ground. Instead of young people drifting into unemployment, they’ll be able to get help into work, further education or training, as well as careers advice, mental health support and other services – all in one place, and in a setting that feels inspiring, not intimidating. The statistics on young people not in employment, education or training in Peterborough were worsening. It’s vital we act to help.

Companies like Mick George are giving young people a leg up through Combined Authority-backed internships in construction. Our investment in a new Green Technology Centre at Peterborough College is opening up skills for the jobs of the future.

The message is simple: Peterborough needs to be a city where we unlock people's potential.

The fact that last week’s Skills Summit was held at ARU Peterborough is itself symbolic. It reflects an £80 million-plus investment in the city, backed by the Combined Authority, supported by me when I was MP, to give more local people opportunities to secure degrees directly linked to jobs in the local economy.

I want a happier, healthier, wealthier Peterborough. Working with our partners and businesses, we are giving people the skills they need for the jobs that will give them that future.