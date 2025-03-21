Civic Pride: Welcome to Peterborough… let me show you the sights

​A few weeks ago I was contacted via the Civic Society’s website by a chap from Leeds who was planning to spend a day in Peterborough with his father, writes the Civic Society’s Toby Wood.

For years they had both undertaken rail journeys around the country together but had never stopped in Peterborough. Along with nearly a million rail travellers a year, they had either hurtled through Peterborough without stopping or had merely stopped for a short while to pick up passengers heading south.

They had often wondered what Peterborough was actually like so asked me if I might escort them around the city for a couple of hours. Of course I was happy to oblige.

I met them at the station on a bright, cheerful Thursday morning and introduced myself. The walk from the station to Cowgate ain’t exactly beautiful. The apparently derelict Great Northern hotel and the walk underneath Crescent bridge roundabout are currently not a good first impression but hopefully that will soon change with any Station Quarter redevelopment. I am far less optimistic about any North Westgate changes – that area has been blighted for years and there appears to be little progress.

Some of the places seen on Toby's tour of the city centre

However things brightened up when we passed the splendid newish Nathan Murdoch/Tony Nero mural at the end of Cowgate. My guests were impressed! As we walked towards Cathedral Square the Cathedral itself gradually loomed into view. My visitors are immediately wowed by the site of the west front but I gently told them that they’ll have to ‘hold their horses’ – we’ll get there in good time.

Having looked up and spotted the three Antony Gormley ‘Places To Be’ statues on rooftops around the square, we walked into Westgate Arcade and through to Westgate and along to St Peter’s College, pausing to gaze at the new Northminster development. I reminded the visitors that Peterborough used to have a market on that site, hard to believe now as we look at the huge brand-new housing complex.

Then we walked through Wheel Yard to the Cathedral and spent half an hour looking at the ceiling, grave of Katharine of Aragon as well as chatting to the guides about Old Scarlett, Mary Queen of Scots and the parlous state of church finances.

Once we had finished at the Cathedral we walked through the cloisters, stopping to look at Laurel Court and the blue plaque commemorating Edith Cavell. From there we walked through Bishop’s Gardens where I pointed out the Henry Pearson Gates memorial that recognises Peterborough’s first mayor and which used to stand proudly on Cathedral Square, then the Market Square.

Over the road we wandered past the Lido, a building which always looks very striking on a sunny day when its pale green colours and geometric shapes contrast with the blue sky. I can’t wait to take a few photographs inside before the season begins! From there we stood on the river bank, looking back at the Key Theatre and conjecturing about the huge potential of the Embankment as a destination for families to enjoy some leisure time.

We then walked back along Bridge Street, stopping to learn about the bellfounder Henry Penn at the Voice of the City sculpture near the courthouse. We noted the Town Hall then went to the Museum via Priestgate. I particularly wanted to show them the room at the Museum which houses the amazingly intricate bone models made by the inmates at the Norman Cross Napoleonic prisoner of war camp. They were both amazed at the staggering level of workmanship.

Our journey ended back on Cathedral Square where I bade farewell to my new Leeds friends before they went off for a late lunch. Hopefully they went back to the station having enjoyed their time in Peterborough.

Perhaps they will spread the word that there is plenty of look at and enjoy in our city centre. Fingers crossed!

•On Monday 14 April the Civic Society will hold its monthly talk, “Nene Park: Priorities for people and wildlife”, the speakers being Chris Rollason, Conservation Manager and Duncan Bridges, Head of Land & Environment, both of Nene Park Trust. We are at our usual venue of St Marks Church Hall, Lincoln Road, Peterborough, PE1 2SN. Doors open at 7.15pm for 7.45 start. Non-members are welcome but we rely totally on subscriptions and donations, therefore we request that a donation of £5.00 is made, unless they become members of the Society on the night. Membership forms will be available. All welcome – see you there!