Civic Pride: ​My Top Twenty Cs which sum up what Peterborough is all about

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Many years ago, whilst working for Cambridgeshire County Council, I was in a training workshop in which participants were asked to come up with a positive strapline for the education service – I came up with Creating the Climate for Confidence. Three Cs (writes Toby Wood of Peterborough Civic Society).

More recently I have been part of a group, ably facilitated by Dave Cramp, called the Peterborough Tourism Collective that has been considering how the city can promote the city and work together to encourage visitors from both near and far. Part of their work has been to contribute to a Visitor Economy Strategy which will hopefully soon be unveiled and adapted by Peterborough City Council.

Whilst listening to contributions at the meeting I was surprised at how many other ‘C’ words were rushing round my head. In fact I have managed to collect twenty in total. So here we are, pop pickers, - Peterborough’s Top Twenty Cs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. City – Peterborough’s cathedral makes it a city, a grand building which dominates our landscape and which symbolises large ideas and aspirations;

Peterborough Cathedral

2. Community – although we are made up of a wide variety of backgrounds and cultures, we cannot escape from the fact that, like it or not, we live together;

3. Civic – we all have a duty to be proud of our city and to try to make a positive impact;

4. Collaboration – more gets done when we share ideas, pool resources and feed off each other’s enthusiasm;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Co-operation – I would like to think that more gets done when the major political parties on the Council work together, particularly given the current dire state of public finances;

Exciting Posh striker Chris Conn-Clarke

6. Citizenship – sounds a little grand but essentially means we all have the right to exist happily in the place that we call ‘home’;

7. Contribution – we all have a duty to ‘do our bit’. Tiny example - if everyone put rubbish in a bin just think what a difference that would make. Simple!

8. Commitment – social responsibility is vital, looking out for each other essential;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9. Change – if you look at Peterborough over the years, change is something we cope with well, even though it can be a little daunting;

10. Collective – the very act of showing that you’re working together e.g. Peterborough’s Tourism Collective;

11. Consideration – something we encourage in everybody, starting with our youngest children, the skill of being thoughtful towards others;

12. Caring – this particularly applies to those who, for whatever reason find themselves in need of our support and encouragement;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13. Creative – Peterborough is full of imaginative, energetic people trying to make our lives three- as opposed to two-dimensional;

14. Cheerful – too often we say, “it can’t be done”, “things were better back then” or “they won’t do anything”. Come on folks, be cheerful!

15. Communal – this applies to our shared spaces - for example how best could we use Cathedral Square for the benefit if all?

16. Combined – the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority – how can be ensure that Peterborough is awarded its fair share of resources?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17. Continuity – whichever political party is in control in Peterborough it’s important that all contribute to a long-term vision that might outlast their own comparatively short tenure of office;

18. Competence – Peterborough needs to ensure that we attract and retain the right people, those with ‘the glint in the eye’. Too many people move on too quickly, frustrated by a lack of progress;

19. Curiosity – why do we need to stay the way we are? Why not try something a little different? Go for it!

20. Challenge – sometimes we need to hear uncomfortable truths and to be made to go outside our own comfort zones in order to obtain better results;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So there we have it – 20 ‘C’ words, many of which interlink and intertwine. To paraphrase the immortal words of Delia Smith, the then Norwich City owner, “come on Peterborough, let’s be having you!”

Incidentally, whilst at the recent Posh open training session with my wife and grandson, one of our new players stood out. He was committed, confident and classy. His name Chris Conn-Clarke. Three Cs – it’s an omen!!!