Civic Pride: It is important we all have our say

It’s just after the New Year, I’ve got a stinking cold and have just lost a filling out of a tooth. How can I cheer myself up? I know, I’ll read Peterborough City Council’s Budget Consultation Document 2025/26. That should do the trick, writes Toby Wood of Peterborough Civic Society.

Alas, nothing could be further from the truth. The more I read the 28-page paper, the more I realise that Peterborough is in deep financial trouble, so much so that hitherto sacred cows such as the Lido and our beloved local branch libraries are potential targets for cuts. Surely we cannot allow this to happen.

Now let’s be clear about this. This is no longer a party-political knockabout despite what some might have you believe. The Budget Consultation Document document has a foreword written by Cllr Dennis Jones, Leader of the Council and Labour group, which is supported by Cllr John Howard, Chair of the Financial Sustainability Working Group and member of Peterborough First, as well as by Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of the Conservative Group. In short politicians of all parties are, or have been responsible for the city’s finances, and all concerned are now responsible for offering suggestions as to how we can get out of this mess.

Of course we could have a long discussion about national government funding formulas but that’s for another day. The same goes for external funding steams, a topic so complicated it would take a PT special supplement just to scratch the surface.

Peterborough Civic Society's Toby Wood

The problem for Peterborough, and for many other local authorities, is clear to see. 45% of our money is spent on Adult Social Care and 34% on Children’s Services, a whopping total of 79% of the entire budget. That leaves 21% to be spent on highways and transport, planning and development, cultural, central, housing and environmental services. Provision for vulnerable children and older people is enshrined in law – we can’t get out of it and there would be understandable outcry (and legal repercussions) if these responsibilities were avoided or ignored.

Nevertheless Peterborough City Council, its councillors and officers, have responsibility to ensure that citizens feel involved and committed to the place where they live. Closing the iconic Lido would be so damaging – it would be the vandalistic equivalent of selling off the Cathedral for flats, tarmacing over Ferry Meadows or pebble-dashing the front of Burghley House. There would rightly be public outrage and, perhaps most tellingly, the public’s trust in politicians would diminish even further.

There are of course options for the way forward – council tax could be raised, even more than the accepted possible 4.99% increase. A long list of possibilities is included in the second half of the report.

My own wish would be for Council officers to investigate external sponsorships and funding streams. Where is that nice Mr Musk when you need him? Perhaps we could play our part by proposing that some functions could be taken over and managed as part of a community effort?

But for now it’s important that we have our say – if we don’t then we can’t accuse the Council of not listening to us.

As part of the budget-setting process there is a public consultation, open to all Peterborough residents which ends at midnight on Tuesday 14 January. The Council has invited us to have our say and it is my view that, if we are able, it is our civic duty to respond. The online survey only takes five minutes to complete and asks for basic opinions about generation income, raising council tax, introducing or increasing charges, reducing services and more. Please take the time to respond. After all, we’re all in this together!

On Monday (13 January) the Civic Society will hold its Annual General Meeting. This will be followed by our monthly talk, ‘Antiquarian or Archaeologist? Edmund Tyrell Artis (1789-1847), his life and work around Peterborough. The talk will be given by Professor Stephen Upex of the Institute of Continuing Education, Cambridge University.

We are at our usual venue of St Marks Church Hall, Lincoln Road, Peterborough, PE1 2SN. Doors open at 7.15pm for 7.45 start. Non-members are welcome but we rely totally on subscriptions and donations, therefore we request that a donation of £5.00 is made, unless they become members of the Society on the night. Membership forms will be available. All welcome – see you there!