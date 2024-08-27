Cllr Christian Hogg: Our great city still has a lot to offer if you know where to look.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With council business at a minimum over the holiday period the town hall has been quieter of late. Thankfully there have been many distractions across out city to keep me busy.

The ever-popular HAF programme for the school holidays is as popular as ever with all sessions being fully booked. It’s been great to see the plethora of local community fetes and fundays across the city. The embankment has been well used also; including the Peterborough Beerfest, which seems t go from strength to strength with a strong entertainment offering.

The Peterborough Cathedral team should be commended for the program of events that are being put on there, I recommend a visit to their website, there is something there for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We still have the Youthfest in the city centre on the 21st September and the Oktoberfest at Nene Park a week later on the 28th September to look forward to.

Cllr Christian Hogg - Leader of the Liberal Democrats Group on Peterborough City Council.

This just shows that despite financial difficulties, which we all face, Peterborough does still know how to go out and have a good time, without spending a king’s ransom.

So before planning days out elsewhere please look to see what is available in our great city, these events will only continue if we continue to turn up otherwise, they will go the way of the East of England Show and Truckfest.

Our Peterborough Lido has had some strong attendance over the summer, and it looks like the season will be extended again this year with our regional pool now closed and a replacement still being considered. We do need to push on with plans for a replacement and the new administration needs to grasp the nettle and get on and get it done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We need to reinvest in our local community assets as they have been ignored by previous administrations and left to deteriorate for far too long. There has bee too much emphasis on growing the city and looking at enhancing what already exists in our city has been pushed aside.

If we are to attract new businesses to Peterborough we need to show that it is a great place to live, work and bring up our families.

I am hopeful that with a new administration and a new government we will see a willingness to change course and start to fix the problems that exist in our city. It is still too early to tell but rest assured that we will be keeping a close eye on the decisions being made and will hold both government and the city’s cabinet to account where it is needed.