Christmas Message: Abdul Choudhuri, Chairman of Peterborough’s Faizan e Madinah Mosque.

“I am delighted to send Christmas greetings on behalf of the Muslim communities of Peterborough to all Christians people in Peterborough and elsewhere and wish all of them merry Christmas and a very happy and prosperous new Year.

On 20th of November this year Muslims all around the world celebrated the birthday of Prophet Muhammad P.B.U.H. Muslims in Peterborough also celebrated the birthday of the Prophet with a procession march and listening from scholars in Mosques the teaching of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, which are about peace, love, care and love for others and kindness to all mankind. Indeed it is the same message from Prophet Jesus peace be upon him as well.

On 24th of November another programme took place in Jack Hunt school about the life and teaching of the Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him under the title of “Mercy for Mankind” organised by the Joint Mosques Council of Peterborough which was attended by many local dignitaries including by Bishop Donald Allister and other church leaders.

It is indeed very sad to see millions of people around the world suffering due to wars, internal strife who have no homes, no shelter no food and no love ones left to care for them due to no fault of their own.

Let us remember all those who are starving around the world while we will be enjoying variety of food at Christmas and indeed at other times as well-Let us also remember all those who have no shelter over their heads just the open air under the sounds of guns while we are living in cosy homes.

Let us send a very strong message at Christmas time from two of the biggest religion in the world- Christianity and Islam-representing approximately four billion people - to have love and not hate, peace and not war, food and shelter not bombs and rockets.

This is the proper way of celebrating the Christmas and follow the teachings of our Prophets.

Let us send the same message to the politicians around the world to work towards the peace and not for the sales of bombs.

Let us pray and work together for a prosperous 2019.”