Adopt and chase winter blues away

Sheridan Gaunt, Peterborough Cat Protection spokeswoman

Thank goodness gloomy January is behind us, is what I say! Cold weather, numerous viral bugs that have just lingered on for weeks, leaving us feeling drained of energy with or little or no motivation, no wonder people’s New Year’s resolutions have gone out the window!

Those of us that are pet owners already would probably agree that coming home and curling up with their feline friend is probably the best therapy us humans get. Cats are not just great company but they can also be very good for you. There is something unique and soothing about a cat’s purr, it can relax and de stress us in minutes.

We have cats in our branch of all ages that are looking for new homes.

Through no fault of their own they have found themselves homeless and alone before coming into our care. Our fosterers play a pivotal role in their rehabilitation and some will always need more work than others but time, patience and a lot of TLC ensures that when they go off to their forever homes, they go knowing that we have matched their needs to the right home environment for them. Cats are great teachers and soon let us know what they like and dislike, from their favourite window ledge to their comfy arm chair, even down to their culinary tastes at times! But let’s not forget the companionship and unconditional love you they give us on a daily basis. There is simply, nothing quite like it!

We charge an adoption fee of £55 for a cat and £80 for a kitten, which includes their first vaccination against Cat Flu, Enteritis and Feline Leukaemia, flea and worm treatment, microchipping, neutering and a full veterinary health check. All cats also receive 4 weeks free insurance from Petplan.

If you would like to give a cat a forever home then contact us on 0345 371 2750 or email us at cphoming@talktalk.net

Photographed is Duke, an elderly gentleman reported as a stray, now safe in our care. He has settled very well with his fosterer and will soon be ready to be rehomed. Older cats are harder to find homes for and stay longer in our care. When you adopt a senior cat, you’re truly saving a life and every cat deserves a loving home.

To find out more about Duke, call us on 0345 371 2750.