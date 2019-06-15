A paw-some afternoon tea to support Peterborough’s unwanted cats

Our Paw-some Afternoon Tea is a great excuse to get together with your friends, family, colleagues to indulge in a luxury high tea whilst helping us raise money to help the unwanted cats and kittens that come into our branch, writes Sheridan Gaunt, Peterborough spokeswoman for Cats Protection.

As a voluntary run branch, fundraising is essential to enable us to continue the work that we do. The kitten season is now in full swing, meaning that our helpline is busier than ever with calls from the public reporting cats with kittens and abandoned litters to us.

This is also the time that people notice feral cats more in their gardens, sheds or outbuildings.

Feral cats are usually the offspring of a stray and will have missed out on contact with humans, which means they are most likely to be wary of us and appear wild in their nature.

Feral cats will take refuge in outbuildings or sheds, where it is safe and quiet to give birth to their litter. It is vital that these are reported to us as feral cats and kittens still need a level of care.

Just last week a call to our helpline resulted in a shock for one family finding two cats and eight kittens in outbuildings. With cats being sexually active at 16 weeks of age, if these hadn’t been reported, this family could be dealing with a potential colony of up to 30-plus within a few months!

Our time costs nothing, but food, warmth, litter, veterinary treatment and equipment does. So, if you love cake, chatting and cats then this is an event you will thoroughly enjoy!

Our Paw-some Afternoon Tea will take place on Saturday, June 29, at The Loxley Centre (next to The Crab & Winkle pub), Werrington, PE4 5BW. Tickets are £10 each and must be reserved in advance.

This is a really popular event so get in quick and reserve your ticket! You can do this by phoning us on 0345 371 2750 or emailing us at publicity@peterborough.cats.org.uk.