A New Era for Further Education

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson MP visits apprentices at a college

Locally, too many young people leave school unsure which path to take - university, college, an apprenticeship - or whether any of them will lead where they want to go. That uncertainty doesn’t just hold individuals back; it weakens local economies, makes recruitment harder for businesses, and leaves whole communities feeling left behind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour Government’s recent package of reforms to skills and further education is a real chance to change that - to rebuild opportunity in every town, not just the big cities.

At Labour’s conference, our Prime Minister built on the old target of getting half of young people into university, by expanding it to recognise practical skills development and experience. The ambition is for two-thirds of young people to gain higher-level skills by the age of 25 - whether through university, further education, or a gold-standard apprenticeship. That shift matters. It recognises that success doesn’t look the same for everyone, and that technical education deserves the same respect and investment as academic routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support that change, nearly £800 million of extra funding will go into further education for 16–19-year-olds next year. That investment can help upgrade facilities, expand courses, and give colleges the breathing room to innovate. For our area, that means local further education providers will be better placed to deliver training in sectors that are vital to our economy, be it advanced manufacturing and green energy or technology and healthcare.

Apprenticeships are also being overhauled. The current apprenticeship levy will be replaced with a new growth and skills levy, designed to give employers more flexibility in how they train their staff. Local businesses often tell me that the existing rules are too rigid, especially for smaller firms that want to take on apprentices but struggle with the bureaucracy. Giving them more control over training budgets will help create high-quality apprenticeships here in our region - so that young people can learn, earn and stay rooted in their communities.

Reforms to further education will also strengthen accountability and support. Colleges will be backed by new regional improvement teams and assessed under a stronger inspection framework, while students who haven’t yet passed English or maths GCSEs will receive dedicated teaching time to help them catch up. It’s the kind of practical support that makes a real difference.

These reforms won’t solve everything overnight, but they mark a decisive move away from a one-size-fits-all model of education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every young person should have a fair shot at success - whether that’s through an apprenticeship, a technical course, or a university degree. By valuing every route equally and making sure local colleges and employers have the tools to deliver. We can give the next generation real choices and a fairer start.

That’s the kind of opportunity Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire deserves.