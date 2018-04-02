£2m of support over six years

Craig Bunday, Peterborough Freemasons:

On the evening of March 2 , the Peterborough Masonic Hall hosted the launch of The Province of Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) 2024 Festival.

This is a charity fundraising initiative that will last for six years, during that time Freemasons in The Province will raise £2.024m for Masonic Charities, which provide support not only to Freemasons and their families, but in addition, awards millions of pounds each year to local and national charities that help the vulnerable, advance medical research, and provide opportunities for young people.

Local recipients in Peterborough have included Riding For The Disabled and the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The money to be raised is spread across each Lodge in The Province, and the different targets take into account membership numbers apportioned to each. Over the next six years, until the Festival closes in March 2024, there will be a number of charity fundraising events across The Province, so watch this space for news of events in Peterborough.

At The Launch Dinner, The Provincial Grand Master Max Bayes, expressed his joy in being able to support the MCF with our Festival, and kickstarted it by presenting the MCF Chief Operating Officer, Les Hutchinson, with a cheque for £450,000 towards our target (pictured).

Elsewhere in Peterborough, it continues to be a busy time for The Three Pillars Charity, which supports the homeless in the city by providing hot food every Tuesday and Thursday in The Brewery Tap Car Park, together with clothes, blankets and sleeping bags. A key focus for the charity is to help those who need it to get back on their feet by referring them to the YMCA, and also guidance with registering with doctors and dentists.

Ged Dempsey, co-founder of the charity, met with Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya (pictured) and she spent the afternoon finding out about how much of a difference they really are making to the homeless in the city. One such person is Stephen, who is now in his new home in Bretton YMCA. The charity provided him with basics such as bedding, pots, pans, plates, kettle, toaster, cutlery, plates and a week’s food shopping. Stephen said he didn’t understand why they had helped him; he had been homeless for 8 years, but is now a very happy man and looking forward to his new life in the warm and dry. He said to say ‘thank you’ to all the helpers who have fed him over the last 18 months.

If you want to know more about Freemasonry in Peterborough, please visit www.northants- huntsmasons.org.uk or call Ellindon Masonic Centre on 01733 331948.