£10 snip and chip offer is back

Naivety, laziness or just being irresponsible leads to unwanted kittens and abandoned pregnant cats, writes Sheridan Gaunt of Peterborough Cats Protection.

The once cute kitten bought from a social media site for a few quid now sprays urine around the home, is no longer wanted and left behind.

Yes, this actually happens and all animal charities are on the cusp of reaching their busiest time of year, making our job so much harder trying to manage the influx of unwanted cats and kittens.

For just £10 Cats Protection is offering “Snip & Chip” starting on Monday, April 30.

We have teamed up with selected local vets across the city to help anyone owning a male or female cat. The only criteria is that you must live in the PE1 - PE8 area.

The average cost of this combined service is usually around the £70 mark so you won’t want to pass this offer by!

This simple procedure has numerous benefits to both your cat’s health and behaviour.

Neutered males are less likely to roam (reducing the risk of being run over), less likely to fight, thus improving their chances of avoiding serious diseases, like feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukaemia virus (FeLV) which are transmitted by cat bites and sexual activity and will also be less likely to mark their territory with urine (spraying).

Spayed female cats can avoid unwanted pregnancies, (it is not beneficial for a female cat to have a litter before spaying, this is a myth) they won’t call and wail during their sexual cycle (in heat) and will be less likely to contract diseases spread by bites and sexual activity.

Adding microchipping into the offer ensures your cat a safe and permanent method of identification and increases the chances of a lost feline being safely reunited with his owner.

To register: email at peterboroughcatshelpline@gmail.com today.