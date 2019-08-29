Operations to resume at Hotpoint in Peterborough as parent company apologises for disruption

Have your say

Operations are to resume at Hotpoint in Peterborough with the firm's parent company apologising for any disruption to local residents.

A large fire broke out at the company's trailer park in Woodston at around 6.45pm this evening (Thursday) and was said to have affected up to 40 trailers carrying parts for white goods.

The fire at the trailer park. Photo: David Lowndes

There were 55 firefighters at the scene earlier today, but the number has dwindled after the blaze began to calm down.

Residents reported hearing loud explosions while a large cloud of smoke could be seen across Peterborough, and even from outside the city.

There was also a large police and ambulance presence with roads temporarily closed and residents advised to stay indoors with their windows shut.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

A Whirlpool spokesperson said: “Most importantly, we can confirm that nobody has been injured in this incident and none of the buildings on our site have been affected.

“A fire broke out at approximately 6.45pm today (Thursday, August 29) in an area of our Peterborough headquarters where heavy goods vehicle trailers are parked.

“These trailers contained spare parts and the blaze spread to approximately 30 of them.

“The fire is now under control and investigations by the police into the cause are ongoing.

“Operations will resume as normal on site tomorrow (Friday).

“We would like to offer our most sincere thanks to the emergency services for all their assistance in tackling this incident.

“We also apologise to people living and working in the area for any disruption caused.

“We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

