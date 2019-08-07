Opening date revealed for Peterborough’s new Indian gastro pub

A new independent gastro pub specialising in craft beer, cocktails and Indian food has revealed it Peterborough opening date.

Tap & Tandoor, which launched in the West Midlands in June last year, will open an 80 cover gastro pub filling the space in Cumbergate, next to the Queensgate entrance, previously occupied by Carluccio’s, on August 21.

Tap & Tandoor specialises in craft beer, cocktails and Indian food including small plates, home-style curries such as Butter Chicken and their popular mixed grill which is a selection of prime cut meats cooked over charcoal.

Taking to social media today, @TapandTandoor tweeted: “The sign is up! Let the countdown begin!

”We officially open in Peterborough on Wednesday 21st August at midday. For reservations, email peterborough@tapandtandoor.co.uk.”