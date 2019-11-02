On your marks, get set, Mo as fundraiser comes to Peterborough

MoRunning, the national running event series, is set to arrive in Peterborough for the first time in November.

MoRunning is a series of fun 1.5km, 5km and 10km runs taking place at 24 different locations across the UK and Ireland during November in aid of the Movember Foundation, which will raise vital funds and awareness around men’s health.

The run will take place in Nene Park on November 10.

Welcoming runners of all ages and abilities, MoRunning offers participants the chance to take part in a fun-filled race experience with added entertainment.

MoRunning is celebrating its 10th anniversary and over the years has raised a staggering £1,000,000. This year, runners will once again be encouraged to join the fun in costumes and fancy dress, including the famed moustache, to continue to raise money for a great cause.

Research commissioned by Movember Foundation show that men are on average dying six years earlier than women for reasons that are largely preventable. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), three out of four people who take their own lives are men (75%); while prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK with testicular cancer the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young men.

David Krangel at MoRunning, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing MoRunning to Peterborough. The running series really is a feel-good, inclusive community event that is open to local people of all fitness abilities.

“Participants experience a huge sense of achievement when crossing the finish line. They’re all rewarded with our iconic moustache finisher’s medal, and most importantly, it’s in aid of a fantastic charity that does incredible work.”

To sign-up go to www.mo-running.com