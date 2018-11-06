Olympic-grade climbing walls centre planned for park will be one of tallest structures in Peterborough

Olympic-grade climbing walls centre planned for parkland in Peterborough is set to be one of the tallest structures in the city.

Plans have been drawn up to build a 30 metres high Olympic-grade climbing walls facility next to Gunwade Lake in the heart of the 1,725 acre Ferry Meadows parkland.

The proposals have been drawn up by director of Nene Park as they try to encourage more people to use the park and help to improve the health and wellbeing of city residents.

It would be England's only Olympic-grade climbing walls and would include Lead, Speed and Bouldering climbs as well as one of the country’s largest Clip ‘n’ Climb arenas.

In addition, there will be outdoor climbing walls, offering a unique opportunity to climb to the top of the tower for unrivalled views of the park and surrounding landscape.

In the future, it is hoped to create a tree top experience for users accessed from the building.

The new facilities, at an activity centre at Lakeside, are aimed at family users and there would also be a toddlers' play facility, an additional café and private hire facilities.

It is planned to build the centre in the existing car park at Lakeside. A replacement car park will be created between the current car park and the overflow car park at Oak Meadow.

Following consultation with Peterborough residents, it is intended to secure planning permission form Peterborough City Council early next year with a view to construction getting underway in February with the centre opening in April 2020.

The trust's chief executive Matthew Bradbury said: "We expect to see around a 15 per cent increase in the use of the park due to these facilities which will be spread across the year and heighten during poor weather.

"We also anticipate that the Olympic standard climbing walls will help us achieve a national profile and believe the activity centre will put Peterborough firmly on the map for those with an interest in indoor climbing.

"It will offer a huge boost for Peterborough’s leisure scene and will form a significant economic draw for the city.

"Current projections indicate an economic impact of over £2 million a year to the local economy."

The plans have been drawn up about 18 months after the park unveiled a 30 year masterplan to transform Nene Park and extend the park’s reach across the city promoting healthy lifestyles, building communities and celebrating culture.

TALLEST BUILDINGS IN PETERBOROUGH

Peterborough Cathedral - 44 metres.

Cumberland House, in St Mary's Court - 40 metres.

Apex House, in London Road - 34 metres.

