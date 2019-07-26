Ofsted director visits Peterborough academy as part of fact-finding mission

As part of his commitment to meeting pupils, teachers and staff and hearing about their experiences, the regional director of Ofsted Paul Brooker dropped into Peterborough’s West Town Primary Academy.

Ofsted will be launching a new education inspection framework in September, so Mr Brooker was also on hand to answer any questions the academy had about the new framework and ask for their feedback.

During his visit, he was welcomed by students and staff from the academy and taken on a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities to observe lessons. He also witnessed the academy’s work with disadvantaged pupils and the improvements pupils had made in writing.

Principal Hannah Quinn said: “We have been working hard over the last five years to provide a high-quality education that the community can be proud of. It was a pleasure to welcome Paul to the academy and show him around the school, highlighting all the great work that takes place here.

“We place a strong emphasis on quality teaching for all students and employ specialist teachers in art, PE and drama to ensure children benefit from expert teaching. It was great to be able to show Ofsted this in action.”

West Town reopened in 2014 as an academy and part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT). It later received a Good Ofsted in 2017. In the report, the academy was praised for its strong team of staff who are committed to improving pupils’ outcomes. The report also praised the well-designed curriculum for providing stimulating activities that engage its pupils.

Mr Brooker said: “It’s great to be here in Peterborough to meet staff and pupils at West Town Primary Academy. I’ve really enjoyed finding out more about life here.

“The development of pupils’ vocabulary and their comprehension skills is a key focus throughout the school. It’s good to see reading is being taught so effectively and pupils making good progress.”