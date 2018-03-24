Peterborough office team’s £7,000 for charity

Workers at the office in Commerce Road raised the cash through a number of dress down days, raffles and cake sales and were inspired to make the donation to the cause based in the city.

Anna’s Hope was founded by Carole and Rob Hughes, in memory of their daughter Anna, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour and passed away aged just three.

Carole, who accepted the donation on behalf of the cause, said: “When we looked around the hospital we realised there was nothing separate from the hospital to provide help and support for children and their families who were affected by brain tumours.

“For the last decade, through Anna’s Hope, we have devoted our efforts to creating more support whether it is helping to fund specialist nurses or a dedicated rehabilitation service, and we are always grateful for donations.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the team for choosing us to be the beneficiary of all their efforts.”

Simon, McDonald, managing director of Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “The team here in our Peterborough office were keen to raise money for a good cause and wanted to support a local charity through a number of fundraising efforts.

“We were all truly inspired by Anna’s Hope and were delighted to be able to hand over such a significant sum to a strong local cause.

“Carole’s work and dedication in running the charity in her daughter’s memory is humbling, and the successes it achieves with children and their families in what we can only imagine to be some of their darkest moments, is extraordinary. We all wish them the very best and are pleased to have been able to demonstrate our support.”