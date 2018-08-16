Thousands of residents in Peterborough were puzzled after an 'air raid siren' was sounded across Peterborough last night.

Mystery surrounded the source or reason for the 'air-raid' type siren, but it isn't the first time residents have contacted the Peterborough Telegraph about the noise - similar instances occurred in 2017 and 2011.

This is why an 'air raid siren' could be heard sounding across Peterborough

Tim Groves contracted the Peterborough Telegraph and said: "was that an air raid siren just going on in the Netherton area."

Jess Paulucci added: "Any idea what the siren was in South Bretton area? Loads of people saying it was an air raid siren going off somewhere."

And Claire Lucia-Wright said: "Do you know what the siren was that could be heard across Peterborough yesterday evening? It sounded a bit like an air raid siren, it was around 9pm."

@MissChantelle23 meanwhile sent us the attached video in which the siren can be clearly heard.

The Peterborough Telegraph can now reveal the source of the siren is Milton Hall, where it is used as a fire alarm.

Alison Gardner contacted the newspaper and said: "The air raid siren heard was from Milton Hall, it’s the fire alarm there.

"I live there it goes off now and then very sensitive."

A spokesperson for Milton Hall confirmed the siren noise originated at the premises after a resident activated a smoke detector by burning a piece of toast.