Mystery surrounds 'air-raid siren' heard across Peterborough

Mystery surrounds the reason for an 'air-raid' type siren heard by many across Peterborough last night.

A number of Peterborough Telegraph readers got in touch to say they heard the noise, but nobody seems to know from where it originated.

Do you know where the siren heard across Peterborough originated from?

And it's not the first time this has happened, similar instances occurred in 2017 and 2011.



Tim Groves contracted the Peterborough Telegraph and said: "was that an air raid siren just going on in the Netherton area."

Jess Paulucci added: "Any idea what the siren was in South Bretton area? Loads of people saying it was an air raid siren going off somewhere."

And Claire Lucia-Wright said: "Do you know what the siren was that could be heard across Peterborough yesterday evening? It sounded a bit like an air raid siren, it was around 9pm."

While Jacque Marshall said: "I just heard an Air-raid siren which lasted approx 3 minutes in Bretton this evening. This is very similar to the 2017 siren."

@MissChantelle23 meanwhile sent us the attached video in which the siren can be clearly heard.

Do you know where the siren originated from? Get in touch with us - paul.fisher@jpress.co.uk