E-bike found on top of Peterborough bus stop

The e-bike on top of a bus stop on Gunthorpe Road. Photo: Dan Johnson-Morris.

The electric bicycle was first seen on top of a bus stop along Gunthorpe Road outside of the McColl’s convenience store. on Saturday (August 21). The bike was then removed the following day.

The e-bike itself is part of a scheme run by Voi that allows users across Peterborough to use an app to locate their nearest bike and scan its QR code to release it. At the end of the session, the location is registered and a collection team is sent to retrieve the bike at the end of the day; something that posed extra difficulty in this case.

When the find was reported online, one resident commented: “The little boy with ET must have landed it there,” while another said: “I quite like it, if it was a Banksy, it would be worth a fortune.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An e-bike found dumped in Hampton. Photo: Matt Drew.

Others, however, did not see the funny side, calling the perpetrator “irresponsible.”